Music Mogul DJ Khaled Hustled for 25 Years, and Now He's Living His Dream Life Andrew Medal chats with music mogul DJ Khaled about his business keys, social media tips and his experience performing at the Grammys.
DJ Khaled is a world-renowned record producer, DJ, record label executive and entrepreneur. The larger-than-life mogul is known for working with A-list talent such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and producing platinum hits. On this episode of Action & Ambition with Entrepreneur Network partner Andrew Medal, Khaled shares his keys to social media, talks about performing at the Grammys with Rihanna and shares about his friendship with Jay-Z.