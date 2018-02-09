Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

DJ Khaled is a world-renowned record producer, DJ, record label executive and entrepreneur. The larger-than-life mogul is known for working with A-list talent such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj and producing platinum hits. On this episode of Action & Ambition with Entrepreneur Network partner Andrew Medal, Khaled shares his keys to social media, talks about performing at the Grammys with Rihanna and shares about his friendship with Jay-Z.