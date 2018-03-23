25 Tech Tools, Tricks and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Chromebook

Your web browser in laptop form can act more like a laptop than you might expect.

Many people think of the Chromebook as a glorified web browser in hardware form, and while that analogy is helpful, it’s also limiting. A Chromebook can store files, but not too many -- that’s what cloud storage, or Google Drive is for. Some newer Chromebooks can run apps. And there are plenty of ways to customize features and settings to make your Chromebook fit your needs.

The internet-based laptop is not completely dependent on internet access if you know how to create and edit files offline. The pared-down nature of the machine is designed to make it easy to use, and for features it lacks that traditional laptops have, such as a caps lock key, don’t worry: There are workarounds.

To figure out how to keep your Chromebook organized, manage your files, fine-tune your visual settings and get your Chromebook to perform a range of laptop functions, click through the slides for 25 Chromebook tips.

