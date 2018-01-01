Cloud Storage

The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)
The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)

How the breakthrough idea of remote storage has quietly transformed the internet as we know it.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
Amazon Drive Stops Offering Unlimited Storage
Amazon Drive Stops Offering Unlimited Storage

Prime customers still get unlimited photo storage, but otherwise, $59.99 per year now gets you 1TB of storage for your files, photos and videos.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Want to Speed Up Your Website? Try These 5 Cloud Server Applications
Want to Speed Up Your Website? Try These 5 Cloud Server Applications

Find a hassle-free and budget-friendly cloud hosting service that fits your business.
Nathan Resnick | 3 min read
Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room
Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room

A VDR prioritizes security and privacy, saves businesses money and may be the poster child for accountability.
Toby Nwazor | 4 min read
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud

Everyone's looking to save money. You probably are, too. Could cloud technology be your answer?
John Pilmer | 5 min read
When It Comes to Adopting the Cloud, You've Got to Secure Company Data
When It Comes to Adopting the Cloud, You've Got to Secure Company Data

Here are five important tips in tightening small-business cloud security in this threatening online world.
Patrick Heim | 5 min read
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?

There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
Tien Tzuo | 5 min read
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty

Ryan Collins of Lancaster has been charged with computer hacking for leaking nude selfies of celebrities. He could face 18 months in prison.
David Meyer | 2 min read
Why Cloud Storage Provider Box Had a Killer Quarter
Why Cloud Storage Provider Box Had a Killer Quarter

Shares rose 12.9 percent to $14.07 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
World Bank CIO: 'IT is Not a Cost to Be Constrained'
World Bank CIO: 'IT is Not a Cost to Be Constrained'

Stephanie von Friedeburg explains how open data, cloud computing and mobile are integral to the future of financial services.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
