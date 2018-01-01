Cloud Storage
Cybersecurity
If You Use Free Digital Business Tools, Your Competitors Could Have Access to Your Secrets
When the product is free, you are the product -- and so is your data.
Infographics
The Cloud, Then and Now (Infographic)
How the breakthrough idea of remote storage has quietly transformed the internet as we know it.
Amazon
Amazon Drive Stops Offering Unlimited Storage
Prime customers still get unlimited photo storage, but otherwise, $59.99 per year now gets you 1TB of storage for your files, photos and videos.
Cloud Technology
Want to Speed Up Your Website? Try These 5 Cloud Server Applications
Find a hassle-free and budget-friendly cloud hosting service that fits your business.
Data Storage
Why Your Business Absolutely Needs a Virtual Data Room
A VDR prioritizes security and privacy, saves businesses money and may be the poster child for accountability.
Cloud Computing
Get a Grip on Your Operating Costs By Moving to the Cloud
Everyone's looking to save money. You probably are, too. Could cloud technology be your answer?
Cloud Storage
When It Comes to Adopting the Cloud, You've Got to Secure Company Data
Here are five important tips in tightening small-business cloud security in this threatening online world.
Subscription Businesses
Which Has the Brighter Future, Apple or Amazon Web Services?
There is a limit to the number of things you can manufacture, move and sell. Cloud services don't have those limits.
Legal
Hacker Who Stole Nude Jennifer Lawrence Selfies Pleads Guilty
Ryan Collins of Lancaster has been charged with computer hacking for leaking nude selfies of celebrities. He could face 18 months in prison.
Box
Why Cloud Storage Provider Box Had a Killer Quarter
Shares rose 12.9 percent to $14.07 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Power Players
World Bank CIO: 'IT is Not a Cost to Be Constrained'
Stephanie von Friedeburg explains how open data, cloud computing and mobile are integral to the future of financial services.