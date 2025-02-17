Omega DataCube automatically backs up your phone's files while it charges — giving busy entrepreneurs one less thing to worry about.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running a business means wearing a lot of hats — from managing clients and meetings to creating content, and even balancing the books. With all that on your plate, the last thing you want to worry about is losing important files. And yet, accidental deletions, lost devices, or unexpected crashes can wipe out critical data in seconds.

That's where Omega DataCube comes in. This tiny tool automatically backs up your data while it charges your device, giving you peace of mind and another thing you can check off your never-ending to-do list.

Automatic backups while you power up

Keeping all your data safe shouldn't be another job in itself. With Omega DataCube, it's not. Every time you plug in your phone to charge, this small but powerful device automatically backs up your photos, videos, documents, and contacts — no reminders, manual steps, or extra apps to fiddle around with.

Compatible with both iPhones and Androids (as well as Windows), the Omega DataCube works seamlessly in the background, making sure your data is safe without interrupting your workflow. Its lightning-fast transfer speeds mean that even large files are backed up in just one charging session, the company says.

No subscription fee headaches

Unlike cloud storage solutions that seem inexpensive upfront but continue to pile on monthly fees, this gadget is a one-time purchase with no hidden costs. Once it's yours, it's yours — and all your data stays safely stored without the worry of subscription renewals or storage limits.

Choose from storage capacities ranging from 32GB to 256GB, whichever version fits your business's needs. Since your data is stored locally on the device, you don't have to worry about privacy issues that may come with cloud storage.

Options available:

32GB: On sale for $59.99 (reg. $94.99)

On sale for $59.99 (reg. $94.99) 64GB: On sale for $79.99 (reg. $119.99)

On sale for $79.99 (reg. $119.99) 128GB: On sale for $99.99 (reg. $149.99) plus free shipping

On sale for $99.99 (reg. $149.99) plus free shipping 256GB: On sale for $149.99 (reg. $209.99) plus free shipping

Organized, accessible, and ready to go

Omega DataCube organizes your files automatically using the free accompanying app, which lets you browse through your files. No more wasting time scrolling through endless photos or searching for buried documents in random folders — which is especially useful for entrepreneurs and anyone else juggling multiple projects at once.

In the business world, we all know "time is money" — neither of which can be afforded to lose on recovering lost files or organizing all the important information you have to keep track of.

Whether you're traveling to a big meeting, capturing content on the go, or just managing your day-to-day operations, Omega DataCube ensures your data is protected. Its compact design makes it easy to bring with you wherever you go, and its universal compatibility means it works with any USB charger.

At the end of the day, the Omega DataCube isn't just about backing up your data — it's about giving you the freedom to focus on what matters most: growing your business!

Choose from 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options and back up your data with the Omega DataCube.