Right Now, You Can Get Lifetime 10TB Cloud Storage at a Price That Redefines ROI

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are few opportunities in business that feel both bold and inevitable. This is one of them. For a limited time, Internxt is offering its 10TB Lifetime Cloud Storage Plan for $349.99—87% off the standard $2,900 price tag. But this is not just any discount; it’s a chance to set your company’s digital foundation on bedrock.

Every growing business has one constant: data. Client presentations, financial models, legal archives, creative files—they multiply faster than any office printer ever could. Internxt’s 10TB plan offers permanence. No monthly invoices creeping into your budget. No ballooning subscription costs. Just a single investment that scales with you.

Of course, permanence without protection is a liability. Internxt builds its reputation on end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge storage, which ensures your files remain visible to you and you alone, the company says. For organizations that are bound by confidentiality agreements or regulatory scrutiny, that’s not just reassuring, it’s non-negotiable.

Looking ahead, the company says it has also engineered post-quantum encryption into its design. While quantum computing remains on the horizon, future-proofing your data security today prevents tomorrow’s vulnerabilities. Pair that with Internxt’s open-source code and independent audits, and you have transparency that breeds confidence.

Practicality matters, too. Teams need access wherever they are, on whichever device they hold. Internxt delivers with apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, plus browser access. That means files are where your team needs them in the boardroom, at the airport, or in their home office. Add in unlimited devices, secure file and photo sharing, and no artificial speed caps, and the system doesn’t just work—it works seamlessly.

It is important to note that this plan focuses solely on Internxt Drive, excluding additional tools like Mail or Antivirus. But for businesses whose immediate need is secure, scalable storage, this package more than delivers.

Get a lifetime subscription for 10TB of Internxt Cloud Storage for $349.99 (reg. $2,900).

StackSocial prices subject to change.