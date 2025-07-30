We Found Four of the Top Alternatives to Dropbox That Don't Have Monthly Subscription Fees All last for life, and not one of them is more than $200.

Cloud storage is an important part of modern business, but many of the major platforms have started raising their prices. If you want a low-cost alternative, check out any of these four rising cloud storage platforms. Each one lasts for life with no monthly subscription, and you might be surprised at the storage size compared to expensive platforms like Dropbox, iCloud, or Google Drive.

FolderFort 2TB Lifetime Subscription

FolderFort is a straightforward, browser-based cloud storage solution with 2TB of lifetime space and no recurring fees. It's easy to use, fast, and great for teams, offering unlimited users and shared workspaces. Files are stored securely using Backblaze infrastructure, and while there's no desktop or mobile app, its web interface works well across all devices.

Get a FolderFort 2TB Lifetime Subscription on sale now for $119.99 (reg. $749).

FileJump 2TB Lifetime Subscription

FileJump is a simple and reliable way to store and share files, especially for businesses working with large media. With drag-and-drop uploads, built-in previews, and 2TB of lifetime space, it's ideal for teams who need quick access and easy collaboration. It also supports mobile and desktop access, and your files stay protected with AES encryption.

Get a FileJump 2TB Lifetime Subscription while it's only $89 (reg. $467).

Internxt 2TB Lifetime Subscription

Internxt is built for privacy-focused users who want more control over their data. It offers 2TB of encrypted storage with a one-time payment and supports all major platforms. With zero-knowledge architecture and open-source code, it's a strong alternative for businesses that need secure, GDPR-compliant file storage without relying on big-name cloud providers.

Get an Internxt 2TB Lifetime Subscription on sale for $99.97 (reg. $900) until August 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Drime 2TB Lifetime Subscription

Along with 2TB of secure, encrypted space, Drime includes tools for editing files, collecting feedback, and even managing e-signatures. It's perfect for teams working on projects together and offers advanced sharing features and file versioning. Hosted in the EU, it's a solid choice for businesses that need both security and flexibility.

Pick up a Drime 2TB Lifetime Subscription while it's still $149.99 (reg. $299).

StackSocial prices subject to change
