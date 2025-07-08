One of the Best Protections Against Cyber Threats That Normally Costs $4,900 is Now Only $390 Protect your company files using cloud storage with maximum post-quantum encryption.

Small- and medium-size businesses that are fully remote score highest on almost all performance indicators, according to payroll and benefits company Gusto. However, companies become increasingly more vulnerable to cybersecurity threats when they are operating almost exclusively online, which means it is critical to protect the safety and privacy of your cloud files. Fortunately, that is exactly why Internxt provides a 20TB secure cloud storage lifetime subscription, and it's on sale now for only $390 (reg. $4,900).

How cloud storage protects your business

Internxt offers post-quantum end-to-end encryption for your cloud files, which ensures unintended recipients can't read your files by encrypting them into smaller pieces, the company says. Only you will know how to access your files. Yet, you can still easily share files on all platforms, including Linux. The interface is intuitive, plus an app allows you mobile or browser access on Android, iOS, Chrome, and more.

This lifetime subscription allows you to use Internxt on an unlimited number of devices, and all future updates are included. The service is completely GDPR compliant. It is regularly audited and verified by Securitum. Best of all, Internxt does not hamper the speed of your internet connection in the least, so you'll still enjoy peak performance. Its code is open source and is made public through GitHub to provide the easiest access.

Now you can have 20TB of conveniently easy-to-use cloud storage with maximum protection for a lifetime. It's no wonder users love this suite of cloud services. Journalist for FixThePhoto.com Eva W. said:

"Internxt is a convenient cloud storage service for budget-conscious clients. It has a streamlined interface and a reliable support team, which makes it a great option for those who need to store their files securely.

This is your chance to get a lifetime subscription for 20TB of Internxt Cloud Storage for just $389.97.

Sale ends July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

