Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Running any business is demanding, but having the right tools can make all the difference. With a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for just $44.97, you can gain access to the latest and most powerful versions of Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote.

Whether you're on a PC, Mac, iOS, or Android device, Microsoft 365 keeps you connected, productive, and secure. You even get access on up to five devices at a time. This means you can start a project on your desktop in the office, make edits on your tablet during your commute, and review your work on your smartphone while on the go.

Your Microsoft apps also give you design, writing, and speaking suggestions. You can also access an extended collection of royalty-free creative content, including templates, stock photos, icons, fonts, and more.

Microsoft 365 Personal comes with 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, allowing you to store files, photos, and videos securely. Plus, with Microsoft Defender, you can manage your digital security, including identity theft monitoring, to help keep your business data safe. Outlook's built-in security features keep your emails free from ads and threats, allowing you to focus on your business.

One of the biggest advantages of a Microsoft 365 subscription is that you'll always have access to the latest features and updates as soon as they're released. This means your tools are always cutting-edge, giving you a competitive edge in your industry. And if you ever run into any issues, Microsoft's technical support is just a chat or phone call away, ready to assist with both Microsoft 365 and Windows 11.

From robust productivity tools to top-notch security features and seamless cross-device compatibility, Microsoft 365 is designed to help you succeed in every aspect of your business.

Get a 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal for just $44.97 (reg. $69) through September 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.