Give Your Company a Lifetime of Maximum Data Security for Under $350

According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a data breach reached $4.45 million in 2023, with small businesses bearing a disproportionate amount of the financial burden caused by cyberattacks. When managing sensitive client information, proprietary business plans, and financial records, you want a cloud storage solution that allows only you to decrypt your company’s data.

Internxt is a cloud storage service that puts business owners back in control of their most valuable digital assets, prioritizing privacy above all else. Unlike mainstream cloud providers that can access your files, Internext’s zero-knowledge architecture means you are the only one holding the decryption keys. That’s not just a matter of convenience, it’s a matter of survival.

Internxt’s cross-platform compatibility is truly mandatory for business owners who juggle projects across multiple devices. The service will work seamlessly across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS platforms whether you’re reviewing contracts on your laptop, dealing with financial documents on your phone, or sharing project files with remote team members.

The security features are particularly beneficial for business owners who handle sensitive information. Not only does post-Quantum encryption protect against future computing threats, but end-to-end encryption also breaks files into smaller encrypted pieces before they’re stored. This means that even if servers are compromised, your business files would still be unreadable.

The Internxt service is considered even more trustworthy for business applications due to its open-source code. Unlike proprietary solutions with security practices that remain hidden, Internxt’s code can be publicly audited through GitHub, so security experts can verify its integrity. For entrepreneurs who want to secure their digital business foundation, it’s a one-time investment that could save thousands of dollars in potential breach costs.

