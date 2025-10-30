Protect a Lifetime of Data with 20TB of Encrypted Cloud Storage for $400

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average cost of a data breach in 2023 reached $4.45 million, and small businesses often bore the most severe financial consequences, according to IBM Security. If you’re storing client information, financial records, or proprietary company data, you need enterprise-grade encrypted cloud storage that not only protects against current threats but also future threats that will be using more advanced technology.

Fortunately, that’s exactly what Internxt Cloud Storage delivers, and new users can get a 20TB lifetime subscription right now for $399.97.

Capacity that scales with your business

You’ll have ample room for business growth with 20TB. That allows you to store approximately 4 million high-resolution photos, 5,000 HD movies, or 40 million documents. Most businesses will find that enough for decades of client files, project archives, financial records, and backup systems without having to worry about storage limits or tiered pricing plans.

However, the security architecture is far more important than raw capacity. Internxt encrypts your data right on your device, before transmitting it, then breaks it into smaller encrypted pieces for storage. This means the files would still be unreadable even if Internxt servers were compromised, because you are the only one holding the keys. Even Internxt employees can’t access them.

It doesn’t even matter that future threats will have access to more advanced technology than what is available today. Internxt’s post-quantum encryption ensures your data remains safe, the company says. If you’re handling sensitive client information or operating in regulated industries, this level of security is essential for compliance and liability protection.

The platform is 100% open-source, with code publicly available on GitHub for security audits. Securitum has independently verified the system, and it maintains GDPR compliance. These certifications are important to have if you want to work with large corporations that require vendor security verification.

You can sync files across Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, and iOS with the same encryption standard on all platforms. Desktop and mobile apps provide seamless access, while the web app works in any browser. For developers, SSH, SFTP, and WP-CLI access offer the control needed for custom implementations.

Get a 20TB Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $399.97 while it’s available to new users.

Internxt Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription (20TB)

