10 Inspiring Quotes from Hollywood's Beloved Starlet Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe is still considered one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. A model, actress, singer and America’s iconic sex symbol, Monroe shook up the world with her curves, femininity and flirty persona. Of course, success didn’t always come easy for the blonde bombshell.
Overcoming a difficult childhood in and out of foster homes, the then Norma Jeanne was a highschool dropout, married in 1942 at age 16 and worked in a radioplane factory during the war. However, it was in the radioplane factory that Monroe was discovered by a photographer and her modeling and acting career finally began to blossom. Landing herself small gigs with 21st Century Fox and Columbia Pictures, it was finally in the mid-1950s that she became a major Hollywood star, with films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire and The Seven Year Itch.
While Monroe struggled with her own vices that often accompany fame and fortune, she was a refreshing new face for the world. Unafraid to be herself and follow her dreams, she’s an inspiration to everyone: no matter where you come from, you have the ability to change the world.
For more inspiration from the Hollywood starlet, here are 10 quotes on success, passion and motivation.
On success
On fear
On the future
“Sometimes things fall apart, so that better things can fall together." -- Marilyn Monroe
On motivation
On passion
On perseverance
On hard work
“I want to do the best that I can do in that moment, when the camera starts, until it stops.” -- Marilyn Monroe
