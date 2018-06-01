My Queue

Inspirational Quotes

10 Inspiring Quotes from Hollywood's Beloved Starlet Marilyn Monroe

From passion to success, here are some wise words from Marilyn Monroe.
10 Inspiring Quotes from Hollywood's Beloved Starlet Marilyn Monroe
Image credit: Alfred Eisenstaedt | Getty Images
Marilyn Monroe is still considered one of the most famous faces in Hollywood. A model, actress, singer and America’s iconic sex symbol, Monroe shook up the world with her curves, femininity and flirty persona. Of course, success didn’t always come easy for the blonde bombshell.

Overcoming a difficult childhood in and out of foster homes, the then Norma Jeanne was a highschool dropout, married in 1942 at age 16 and worked in a radioplane factory during the war. However, it was in the radioplane factory that Monroe was discovered by a photographer and her modeling and acting career finally began to blossom. Landing herself small gigs with 21st Century Fox and Columbia Pictures, it was finally in the mid-1950s that she became a major Hollywood star, with films like Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire and The Seven Year Itch.

While Monroe struggled with her own vices that often accompany fame and fortune, she was a refreshing new face for the world. Unafraid to be herself and follow her dreams, she’s an inspiration to everyone: no matter where you come from, you have the ability to change the world.

For more inspiration from the Hollywood starlet, here are 10 quotes on success, passion and motivation.

On success

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“I just want to be wonderful.” -- Marilyn Monroe
On fear

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"We should all start to live before we get too old. Fear is stupid. So are regrets." -- Marilyn Monroe
On the future

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“Sometimes things fall apart, so that better things can fall together." -- Marilyn Monroe

On motivation

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none." -- Marilyn Monroe
On passion

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"A career is born in public -- talent in privacy." -- Marilyn Monroe
On perseverance

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"If I’d observed all the rules, I’d never have got anywhere." -- Marilyn Monroe
On hard work

Image credit: Entrepreneur

“I want to do the best that I can do in that moment, when the camera starts, until it stops.” -- Marilyn Monroe

On being yourself

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"Millions of people live their entire lives without finding themselves. But it is something I must do." -- Marilyn Monroe
On following your dreams

Image credit: Entrepreneur
“Always be yourself. Retain individuality; listen to the truest part of yourself.” -- Marilyn Monroe
On mindset

Image credit: Entrepreneur
"The nicest thing for me is sleep, then at least I can dream." -- Marilyn Monroe
