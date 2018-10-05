The Rise & Fall of India's Most Prolific Banker Chanda Kochhar

It's time to trace the meteoric rise and sudden downfall of Chanda Kochhar

October 5, 2018 3 min read

It’s time to put a curtain on Kochhar’s stint as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of one of India’s leading bank. One can’t help but take notice of the uncanny contrast between the exits of Indira Nooyi, CEO of PepsiCo and Chanda Kochhar. Nooyi’s parting note is making waves while Kochhar’s exit fuelled rumours of corruption following the charged levelled against her. Whatever may be the case, Kochhar has seen the highest of highs before hanging up her boots. A look at Kochhar’s incredible journey from being a mere management trainee to becoming the most powerful woman in the business and finally making a silent, hurried exit among the noises of criticism.