Entrepreneurs, Are You Confused About What To Wear? Here's Your One-Stop Style Guide

For Siddharth Upadhyaya, it is all about playing with solids colours and thin strips. And one can’t help but notice his love for a simple clean cut jacket made in herringbone, basket weave or twill weave.

A Recommendation: I think one can make a great statement with a herringbone, basket weave or canvas feel attires for an evening or weekend meetings.

Common Misses: The biggest mistake is thinking that a white shirt or white socks can be matched with anything and everything. The only time it works is when you are planning to attend a Michael Jackson themed event. Another no-no is mixing the browns and blacks - like a brown belt and black shoe/trouser.

Go to Attire: Clean cut denim with tucked-in shirt and jacket. Say no to a belt when opting for a tucked in shirt or t-shirts. The right shoes define the right mood.

Colour Palette: Neon it is! I love experimenting but never go overboard with any colour, not even black for that instance.

Fear to Experiment? Begin with a silhouette that makes you comfortable. Add a dash of colour or texture through the bag you carry, the belt you wear or the wristwatch you are adorning. Start slow; don't be conscious of what you wearing because it will reflect in your body language and you don’t want that.

Most Expensive Possession: A six-decade-old working condition analogue wristwatch of my grandpa. I wear it on rare occasions.

5 Things to Carry for the Best Look: (1) Aesthetically appealing and apt size bag (could be leather, could be canvas) to carry your device, diary, wallet and power bank. (2) Well ironed shirt/tee paired with chinos/ denim (3) Smart, light-coloured clean-cut jacket, ideally in cotton fabric (4) Laced shoes in the matte leather finish and (5) Leather-canvas blend thin belt.

Style Mantra: Comfort is the numero-uno guiding force around any form of styling. What you wear in the morning stays with you till the evening so it better be comforting. Your clothes and your fashion reflect the mood around you and running a start-up is so much about FUN.