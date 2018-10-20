Why Being 'Playful' is Vital for Success
Five founders of start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region tell us about their favourite activities and how they help them in their work life.
-With inputs from Komal Nathani and Nidhi Singh
(This article was first published in the September issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)
Fitness Goals
ABHINAV GIRDHAR,
FOUNDER-CEO, APPYPIE, INDIA
Speed Thrills
I am an avid but amateur motorsport enthusiast. The speed, the wind in my hair, just the feeling of being on the track is meditative. It helps me relax. I don’t think about anything else. This helps me build focus, which is useful
because there are always too many things to deal with in office. When hurdles, big or small, come my way on the track, I have to make quick decisions. This sharpens my decision-making skills.
ANAR CHINBAATAR, CEO-FOUNDER,
AND GLOBAL, SINGAPORE
Yoga For Peace
Yoga gives me a chance to pause my thinking about work. It helps me keep stress at bay and provides new perspectives on problem-solving. I also try to spend as much time as possible with my children. We go to parks, indulge in outdoor activities: hiking, for instance. It always motivates me to work harder.
PATTA ARKARESVIMUN,
FOUNDER, BITEUNITE,
HONG KONG AND US
Sportive Pursuits
They help me cultivate self-awareness and give me an opportunity to reset. It helps me take stock of priorities
both at home and at work. Exercise is important to stay fit and crucial for my mental health. Horse riding is an activity I share with my daughter, which is very special. These activities make me ready to tackle the challenges in office.
RUTH HATHERLEY, CEO-FOUNDER,
MONEYCATCHA, AUSTRALIA
Learning From Climbing
Climbing mountains is very useful to my work. In fact, it’s similar to my work — pursuing something that’s challenging and constantly looking at risk versus reward.
LIAM BATES, CO-FOUNDER,
KAITERRA, CHINA