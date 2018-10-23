A Tale of Money, Society, Benefit, Welfare and Reforms!

Here are a 6 initiatives by corporates that gives them the opportunity to give back to the society

October 23, 2018 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

To earn money for oneself is something everyone aspires for. However, to earn money to work for society at large and pushing this aspiration to strive for progress is noble in its own way. A lot of charities and NGOs are mushrooming in India, every day.

Akshaya Patra Foundation, a leading NGO in India today, started out with the simple yet noble endeavour of reaching out to every child and ensuring that his or her education is not missed out because of hunger. Ajay Kavishwar, Director for Planning, PR & Advocacy of Akshaya Patra Foundation, in an email exchange with Entrepreneur India shared, “We began our school lunch programme in 2000 to ensure that children are not deprived of education because of hunger.” Today, this NGO is leading the sector by reaching out to 1.75 million children of 14,314 schools across 38 locations in 12 states with hot, nutritious food every school day. Today, Goonj, HelpAge India, CRY are some of the trailblazing NGOs in the country. We look at some of the NGOs in the country established by top corporates. “It’s good to see companies coming forward and making the most of this opportunity to address issues like hunger and poverty by establishing their non-profit wings,” adds Kavishwa

It is interesting to see companies that are spearheading the world in the fields of science, technology and business to take the onus of the social welfare as well.