Business Ideas You Can Start With Just a Few Hours a Week

Your vehicle may hold the key to being your own boss in the on-demand economy.

While driving for Uber or Lyft won’t replace your regular paycheck, it can bring in a steady stream of income.

Just as with ride-sharing companies, delivery service drivers can set their own schedules. With GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats, drivers bring food from local restaurants right to your doorstep. Amazon Flex contractors deliver packages. Postmates couriers can deliver everything from food to groceries by car, bicycle or on foot.

“You can turn on and off your availability through these networks with the simple click of a button, effectively allowing you to make money no matter what time of day or night it is,” said R.L. Adams, founder of Wanderlust Worker.

