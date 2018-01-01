Uber

Travis Kalanick

16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

The frugal billionaire recently inked a deal for a $36.4 million penthouse in New York City.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Gig Workers

The Gig Economy Is Growing -- But Where Is It Headed?

A contributor argues that Uber drivers and Grubhub delivery personnel deserve the same wage guarantees and other benefits as full-time employees
Scott Absher | 6 min read
Rebranding

4 Ways to Know When It's Time to Rebrand Your Business

Even the most incredible rebrand is wasted if you never actually launch it.
Amanda Bowman | 6 min read
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Gets Boring and Uber Drops Meatballs. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
3 Things To Know

Facebook's Portal Gets Even Creepier. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Leadership

The CEO, but Not the Founder: How to Lead an Already-Established Tech Company

There are lessons to learn from the missteps of CEOs like Travis Kalanick and Carly Fiorina. Are you paying attention?
Ludovic Gaudé | 7 min read
3 Things To Know

Is It Too Early for Pumpkin Spice Lattes? 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
News and Trends

Self-Driving Truck Startup Kodiak Ventures Secures $40 Million in Funding

Plus, there is a new feature on Uber that uses machine learning, and Wonderschool raises $20 million.
Venturer | 1 min read
3 Things To Know

Uber's Earnings and an Unexpected Apple Pop Up Shop: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
3 Things To Know

New York City Deals a Blow to Uber and the SEC Investigates Tesla: 3 Things to Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
