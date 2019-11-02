#DelhiChokes: Running Noses, Itchy Eyes, Lumpy Throats

Delhi has been facing the wrath of air pollution.

The amount of emissions by vehicles on road is a major contributor of pollution.

Industrialization and unplanned setting up of factories could be one of the reasons why the national capital has to undergo this dismaying situation.

Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, said on Friday in a press conference that because of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, the air pollution level in the city are so aggravated.