To Chiku, Love Virat

From Kohli's letter to his younger self on his birthday, we pick three words and see how these have shaped up brand Virat.

November 5, 2019 5 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Just promise yourself that you’ll never forget to rise. And if at first you don’t, try again,” read a handwritten letter posted through Virat Kohli’s social media handles on Tuesday which was addressed to his younger self, Chiku.

Kohli, the current captain of India’s men’s national cricket team, turned 31 on Tuesday. The skipper—who both as a captain and batsman either holds multiple records or is in the process of breaking several—also led the U-19 team to a World Cup victory in 2008.

The Delhi lad talked about life lessons for a teenager and ways to navigate through various situations in years ahead through the letter.

Virat also talked about his relationship with his father and the bond he shares. Virat admits that actions of parents are difficult to understand as a teenager, but advises that all those actions mean good for children.

We pick up three words—food, shoes and dreams—from the letter, which is meant to be a guide for all teenagers, and see how these have shaped up for the most successful Indian cricket captain whose annual income as on 2019 was INR 176 crore.