Funding Friday: Edtech Start-ups Shine Out

10 start-ups raised funding across different sectors including travel, real estate and education, among others
 Here is everything you need to know about the funding ecosystem among Indian start-ups this week. 10 start-ups raised funding across different sectors including travel, real estate, education etc.
TravelTech - GoStop

Delhi-based travel tech start-up raised an undisclosed amount of funding from a series of angel investors including Nitish Mittersain, founder and managing director of Nazara Games, Sorabh Agarwal, former at managing director of Copal Partners, Sameer Walia, Founder and ex-MD at The Smart Cube, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Owner at South Handlooms, among others.
EdTech - Gradeup

Noida-based edtech exam preparation platform Gradeup raised $7 million in a round of funding led by digital products company, Times Internet. 
Adda247

Gurugram-based edtech start-up Adda247 raised $6 million in Series B round of funding led by Sanjeev Bhickchandani-led led by Infoedge (India) Ltd and Asha Impact.
Fintech - Fisdom

Bengaluru-based wealth-management start-up Fisdom raised $11 million in a round of funding led by fintech platform PayU, along with existing investors Saama Capital and Quona Capital.
PropTech - YourOwnRoom

Bengaluru-based proptech start-up YourOwnRoom raised $1.3 million in seed funding from a group of investors including US-based investment firm Lotus Capital; Ravi Chaturvedi, former President of Procter and Gamble, Narasimha Murthy, co-founder of a US-based healthtech company and a group of angel Investors.
SkinCare - BeYouPlus

Delhi-based healthcare start-up BeYouPlus raised $3.2 million in Series A round of funding led by IvyCap Ventures and other investors including Madison Capital and Singapore Angel Network. 
Media - Local

Bengaluru-based hyperlocal news platform Local raised $3 million from a group of investors including 3one4 Capital, Y Combinator, RB Investments, SOMA Capital. Existing investor India Quotient also participated in the round.
Petcare - Wiggles

Pune-based Petcare start-up Wiggles raised $1 million in its first round of funding from a group of investors including Nachikhet Deshpande, COO of L&T Infotech, Aparna Badkundri, director, Dell Computers, Dr Sachin Phadke, managing director of Vetbiochem India, Abhay Amrute, senior partner, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, Satish Billakota, vice president, Europe Cognizant, and Rishi Tanduulwadkar, founder of Solo Stem Cell Clinic, among others.
