News and Trends

Google Wants to Be Your New Bank

Google announced that it is planning to offer checking accounts in 2020.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Wants to Be Your New Bank
Image credit: Smith Collection | Gado | Getty Images
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

It's not just Apple and Facebook diving headlong into the financial world. Google has revealed plans to offer checking accounts in 2020 through a project nicknamed Cache. The search giant won't handle the actual underpinnings — Citigroup and a credit union at Stanford University will both handle the accounts and feature the most prominent branding. There will still be integration between Google and the accounts, though, and some of it might raise concerns among regulators.

Related: Learn the Technical SEO Skills Needed to Rank Higher on Google

Google is promising that it won't sell account holders' financial data. Instead, this is meant to add value for customers, shops and the banks themselves with services like loyalty programs. In a chat with the Wall Street Journal, the company's Caesar Sengupta also touted it as a way to further digitize the banking world. "If we can help more people do more stuff in a digital way... it's good for the internet and good for us," he said.

Related: Google Explains Why the Pixel 4 Is Not a 5G Phone

Whether or not officials see it the same way is another story. Banking accounts include extremely sensitive information by their very nature, and governments will want assurances that Google isn't snooping on that data, exposing it to security risks or abusing it to maintain its internet dominance. Rivals like Facebook are already facing scrutiny for their financial plans -- Google might encounter more of the same. Combine that with ongoing antitrust investigations and Google may have to go out of its way to prove that its checking accounts will help more than they hurt.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Innovation Now

Juul Is Laying Off 650 Workers and Plans to Cut Spending by $1 Billion

News and Trends

Disney+ Suffers Launch Day Connection Problems

News and Trends

New Study Debunks Age Bias in the Workplace. What Does That Mean for Your Business?