Grab, DBS PayLah! Most Used E-Wallet Apps In Singapore

Singaporeans used Grab, DBS PayLah!, Fave and AliPay the most to facilitate mobile payments over the last eight quarters, a joint study by App Annie Intelligence and iPrice Group, data aggregator platform in Southeast Asia, found.

Singapore has pushed for a cashless system in a meaningful way over the last couple of years, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore has actively worked to make it easier for users to access the e-payment infrastructure through a unified interface.

E-wallets are already the second-most popular payment method in Singapore, accounting for 14 per cent of all e-commerce transactions and representing $680 million of sales, a JP Morgan report, adding the use of e-wallets in online commerce is expected to rise to 22.5 per cent of all sales by 2021.

The fintech boom in Asia over the last decade has not only made it more convenient for users to buy banking products like loans and insurance, but also helped the region’s underbanked population get access to financial services.

And despite the seemingly overcrowded Asian fintech space, there's still room for growth. A recent study showed Southeast Asia's fintech industry is poised to hit the $1 trillion mark by 2025, with digital payments accounting for nearly one in every two dollars spent in the region.

The market for e-wallets is expected to grow even faster, from $22 billion in 2019, to $114 billion - a more than fivefold jump - by 2025, the Google, Temasek and Bain & Co joint study showed.

