Pitching to China-based Investors? Never Ever do This

China-based investors believe that building a personal relationship with founders is important to gain their trust and work with them

The Indian start-up ecosystem has been raising a lot of capital from foreign markets, especially China, the US and Japan. Pitching to investors, whether domestic or foreign, continues to remain an unnerving act for entrepreneurs. However, it is important for founders and investors to be on the same page and work together to build a successful business.

The Chinese start-up ecosystem has grown exponentially over the years and investors have been pumping in huge amounts of capital in India. According to reports, China-based venture capitalists (VCs) invested over $5 billion in 2018 in India, much more compared with the US and Japan.

Most recently, it was reported that China’s Tencent Holdings acquired a 10 per cent stake in Indian insurance aggregator Policybazaar for $150 million. Last month, Tencent also invested $110 million in Times Internet-backed MX Player, a video player-cum-streaming platform. Apart from this, 2019 also saw Alibaba Group invest in Bigbasket, Fosun in Delhivery and Shunwei Capital in foodtech giant Zomato.

Let’s take a look at some do’s and don’ts while pitching to China-based investors: