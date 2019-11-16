What these Investors Learnt from their Dud Investments

Every portfolio has some hits and misses and 4 seasoned investors reflect on the lessons they have learned from their investments.

November 16, 2019 3 min read

“In all portfolios, you have businesses that do not perform in the manner in which you had hoped and envisaged,” Gaurav Burman, investor in Burman Family Holding and stakeholder in Dabur India, told Entrepreneur India in an interview recently.

This statement fairly sumps up the journey of investors investing in early stage startups.

For angel investors and venture capitalists, betting on a new, untested startup comes with bigger risks, as there is no certainty on how that product will turn out to be. Not every bet that may seem promising at the time of closing the deal becomes a stellar investment.

These 4 seasoned investors reflect on their share of misses in their investment journey so far and the lessons they have learned from those investments.