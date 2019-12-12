Throwback Thursday: Here's What Indian Business Stalwarts Are Telling us About their Past

Ratan Tata’s recent Instagram post guiding start-ups to prepare a perfect pitch garnered many an applause. However, the business tycoon has also shared some of his old pictures on his Instagram handle. The above picture is shared by Tata from his youth while he was studying in the US. He captioned the picture, “It is overwhelming how quickly time passes. Be it the struggles of yesterday or the good days close to heart, everything seems to have happened not very long ago. I look at the years since this picture at Cornell, and I’m heartened by the richness of experiences, opportunities and lessons I have learnt. Life should be full of these, because the years can truly be elusive. #tbteveryday.”

Number of followers

Twitter: 7.7 Million Instagram: 717 K