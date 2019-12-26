10 Things That Make Israel a Compelling Start Up Hub

The country is home to 5000 active start ups, with 600 more being added every year

Israel has largest number of start ups per capita in the world, and is considered to be the second-largest start up ecosystem in the world. The country is home to 5000 active start ups, with 600 more being added every year. It is ranks number 1 in venture capital investment per capita, with more than 2000 start ups raising funding over the last decade.

In November 2019, I had the opportunity to spend ten days observing and understanding the Israeli start up ecosystem. The country seems to be on a continuous adaptation mode when it comes to facing challenges, be it climate, security threat or demographics, thus creating the right environment for innovations.

There are several reasons that make Israel a great start up nation, including its diverse immigrant population, the level of education, and availability of funds. The order of these attributes are not based on their relative importance.