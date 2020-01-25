3 Reasons Why Apple's AirPods Pro are an Entrepreneur's Best Friend

The newest release from Apple continues to redefine true wireless listening and on sale.

January 25, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you feel like you see those little white wireless earbuds in people’s ears everywhere you go, you’re right. Apple’s AirPods revolutionized wireless listening tech and they’ve inspired a glut of imitations and high-quality competitors. However, with the release of the upgraded AirPods Pro, Apple has once again vaulted ahead of the pack in the wireless listening game.

For busy entrepreneurs who are always on the go, you can’t do much better than AirPods Pro. To sweeten your decision, they are currently price dropped on Amazon.

Active Noise Cancellation

Image credit: Amazon

Water-Resistant

Image credit: Amazon

Siri-Enabled

Image credit: Amazon

A new feature in the AirPods Pro , active noise cancellation helps set them apart from competitors. Whether you’re listening to your favorite business podcast while on the train or taking an important call while walking to the office, active noise cancellation ensures all distractions are blocked out so you can focus on your audio. Nobody wants to be the person who asks clients to constantly repeat themselves and, with noise cancellation, you won’t have to be.You may be used to controlling all aspects of your business but you can’t control the weather. AirPods Pro are water-resistant, making them suitable for all weather wear so you don’t have to disconnect while you’re walking in the rain. That also makes them great for using at the gym.

While your personal assistant may do a lot for you, you can’t have him or her with you all the time. You do have Siri, however, and with the AirPods Pro, you can ask Siri to add events to your calendar, issue reminders, make calls on your iPhone, and much more just by saying her name. You don’t even have to take the AirPods out of your ears.

AirPods Pro are redefining the true wireless listening game and are a great asset for busy entrepreneurs. Grab a pair today price dropped on Amazon!