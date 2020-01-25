airpods

3 Reasons Why Apple's AirPods Pro are an Entrepreneur's Best Friend

The newest release from Apple continues to redefine true wireless listening and on sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
3 Reasons Why Apple's AirPods Pro are an Entrepreneur's Best Friend
Image credit: Amazon
Contributor
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you feel like you see those little white wireless earbuds in people’s ears everywhere you go, you’re right. Apple’s AirPods revolutionized wireless listening tech and they’ve inspired a glut of imitations and high-quality competitors. However, with the release of the upgraded AirPods Pro, Apple has once again vaulted ahead of the pack in the wireless listening game.

For busy entrepreneurs who are always on the go, you can’t do much better than AirPods Pro. To sweeten your decision, they are currently price dropped on Amazon

Active Noise Cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation
Image credit: Amazon
A new feature in the AirPods Pro, active noise cancellation helps set them apart from competitors. Whether you’re listening to your favorite business podcast while on the train or taking an important call while walking to the office, active noise cancellation ensures all distractions are blocked out so you can focus on your audio. Nobody wants to be the person who asks clients to constantly repeat themselves and, with noise cancellation, you won’t have to be.

Water-Resistant

Water-Resistant
Image credit: Amazon
You may be used to controlling all aspects of your business but you can’t control the weather. AirPods Pro are water-resistant, making them suitable for all weather wear so you don’t have to disconnect while you’re walking in the rain. That also makes them great for using at the gym.

Siri-Enabled

Siri-Enabled
Image credit: Amazon

While your personal assistant may do a lot for you, you can’t have him or her with you all the time. You do have Siri, however, and with the AirPods Pro, you can ask Siri to add events to your calendar, issue reminders, make calls on your iPhone, and much more just by saying her name. You don’t even have to take the AirPods out of your ears.

AirPods Pro are redefining the true wireless listening game and are a great asset for busy entrepreneurs. Grab a pair today price dropped on Amazon!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Black Friday

You Can Save on AirPods, iPads, and More Through Amazon Today

Apple

4 Features That Make Apple AirPods Pro Supremely Versatile

How to Become a Millionaire

Survey: The Top 9 Books Recommended by Millionaires