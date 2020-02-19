How to Get Over a Burnout and Find Inspiration Again

A recent study by Savvy Sleeper found that city workers in Asia experience a high level of burnout

February 19, 2020

Burnout is an inevitable part of life, and it comes in many forms. It could stem from not finding inspiration at work, not being able to achieve targets fast-enough, losing faith in the mission of the company, and even feeling overwhelmed all the time.

Small things like excercising every day, or embarking on a weekend getaway every month can help your brain get the boost it needs, but it's always a good idea to seek professional help when you feel like you've been down in the dumps for a long time. There are many ways to get over a slump, but the important thing to remember is that you're not alone in feeling this way.

We've compiled stories on what people from all walks of life do to feel inspired again, and we'll regularly update this compilation, so that next time you need a new idea, you can always check-in here and discover new things.

If you want to contribute to this section too, shoot us an email at editor@entrepreneurapj.com, with your name, designation, company, and a high resolution picture of yourself.