How to Get Over a Burnout and Find Inspiration Again

Christine Khor, co-founder and CEO of on-demand career health and well-being platform, Peeplcoach says:

After 20 years in the same industry, I recently allowed myself to take the time to find my passion. I found “waiting” to find my direction and passion extremely difficult, but the journey was worth it.

What did I do?:

Digitally detoxed – spending two weeks with no computer, phone or television. This gave my mind the ability to dig deeper rather than be stuck in the noise and busyness of everyday life.

I “detoxed” from my family – I love them dearly but they can sap time and energy. Without them, I was not a wife, mother, daughter or sister, I was just Chris and I had the time to find out if I was happy with me.

I reconnected with my tribe – I have a small number of amazing people I rely on and who rely on me. I spent quite a few months leaning on them, sharing my thoughts, dreams, fears and plans. I asked for help, I was vulnerable.

I invested in myself – I attended seminars and conferences. I invested in an executive coach and read all sorts of books, including a lot of biographies.

I cemented my decision – When I came to the realisation of what had to be done I then had to make the change, and this wasn't easy. I did two things here to cement my decision. First, I imagined myself doing what I was doing for another five years, four years and then down to one year and all I could see was misery, frustration and lack of growth in my future. Second, I asked myself what was the worst that was going to happen? I figured out that if I did make the change and it didn’t work out, the worst that was going to happen was I would lose some money and probably some pride, but I was not going to die. However, if I stayed doing what I was doing I would die a little bit every day!

The implementation of these changes has not always been smooth sailing, but it has been easy compared to actually making the decision to change. Once I made this decision, everything else seemed easy. I now wake up everyday excited about what the day will bring, and I believe everyone deserves this.