6 Affordable Watches That Only Look Expensive

March 2, 2020 3 min read

Just because a watch looks like a luxury accessory, doesn't mean it has to cost the same as a Swiss-made timepiece. In fact, there's a variety of watch brands out there, ranging from the classic Timex to younger brands such as Daniel Wellington, that deliver a smorgasbord of timepiece designs for under $150. These styles are bold enough that you can wear them to your more dressed-up affairs (meetings, dinner parties, cocktail hours and beyond) but unlike the Rolexes of the world, are wearable enough that you can sport them every day, too.

Minimalists faces, monochrome hues, color-blocked bands, and metallic finishings all make these six affordable, everyday timepieces below only look expensive.

Fossil Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch - $149

As far as chronographs go, this design from Fossil is a textbook classic design. Its water-resistant exterior means it can be submerged up to five meters, its prominent dials and sub-dials are easy to read, and it stands out as an accessory thanks to its bold colored face.

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch - $31.46

Nato straps, like this color-blocked option from Timex, pairs perfectly with more casual outfits. Plus, because the straps tend to be more breathable than the standard leather or metal options, they’re even more ideal for the spring and summer months. If all of that wasn’t incentive enough to invest in this design, this popular version style from Timex (which is a top-rated product on Amazon) also happens to be the most affordable timepiece on our list.

Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Leather Watch = $159

Daniel Wellginton has been a leader in affordable, minimalist watches for quite some time now. Its Classic Petite Leather Watch is exemplary of the brand’s timeless aesthetic, featuring a black leather strap and 18k rose gold plated stainless steel that pairs well with practically every outfit you can think of. Sport it with a black dress, a tee and shorts, athleisure — sky is the limit.

Nillson Three-Hand Rose Tone Steel Watch - $145

Watch brand Skagen was Inspired by the Danish approach to fashion (think clean lines, functionality and simple elegance). Its less-is-more take on this women’s timepiece features subtle markers on the dial for a clean, no-frills finish.

Ted Baker Nolan Quartz Stainless Steel Watch - $75.99

We’re big fans of the small pops of bright colors on this Ted Baker timepiece, that make it a more artistic alternative to the classic black and white, everyday watch.

MVMT Charlie Watch - $125

Looking for a more geometric option? This rectangular design from direct-to-consumer design brand MVMT, fits the bill. It comes complete with a polished stainless steel gold band and has a dial that’s as minimalist as it gets.

