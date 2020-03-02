Style

6 Affordable Watches That Only Look Expensive

The right watch for every occasion, from the office to black tie affairs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
6 Affordable Watches That Only Look Expensive
Image credit: MVMT
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Just because a watch looks like a luxury accessory, doesn't mean it has to cost the same as a Swiss-made timepiece. In fact, there's a variety of watch brands out there, ranging from the classic Timex to younger brands such as Daniel Wellington, that deliver a smorgasbord of timepiece designs for under $150. These styles are bold enough that you can wear them to your more dressed-up affairs (meetings, dinner parties, cocktail hours and beyond) but unlike the Rolexes of the world, are wearable enough that you can sport them every day, too. 

Minimalists faces, monochrome hues, color-blocked bands, and metallic finishings all make these six affordable, everyday timepieces below only look expensive. 

Fossil Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch - $149

Fossil Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch - $149
Image credit: Fossil

As far as chronographs go, this design from Fossil is a textbook classic design. Its water-resistant exterior means it can be submerged up to five meters, its prominent dials and sub-dials are easy to read, and it stands out as an accessory thanks to its bold colored face.  

Available at Fossil for $149

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch - $31.46

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch - $31.46
Image credit: Timex

Nato straps, like this color-blocked option from Timex, pairs perfectly with more casual outfits. Plus, because the straps tend to be more breathable than the standard leather or metal options, they’re even more ideal for the spring and summer months. If all of that wasn’t incentive enough to invest in this design, this popular version style from Timex (which is a top-rated product on Amazon) also happens to be the most affordable timepiece on our list. 

Available at Amazon for $31.46

Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Leather Watch = $159

Daniel Wellington Classic Petite Leather Watch = $159
Image credit: Bloomingdales

Daniel Wellginton has been a leader in affordable, minimalist watches for quite some time now. Its Classic Petite Leather Watch is exemplary of the brand’s timeless aesthetic, featuring a black leather strap and 18k rose gold plated stainless steel that pairs well with practically every outfit you can think of. Sport it with a black dress, a tee and shorts, athleisure — sky is the limit. 

Available at Bloomingdales for $159

Nillson Three-Hand Rose Tone Steel Watch - $145

Nillson Three-Hand Rose Tone Steel Watch - $145
Image credit: Skagen

Watch brand Skagen was Inspired by the Danish approach to fashion (think clean lines, functionality and simple elegance). Its less-is-more take on this women’s timepiece features subtle markers on the dial for a clean, no-frills finish.

Available at Skagen for $145

Ted Baker Nolan Quartz Stainless Steel Watch - $75.99

Ted Baker Nolan Quartz Stainless Steel Watch - $75.99
Image credit: Amazon

We’re big fans of the small pops of bright colors on this Ted Baker timepiece, that make it a more artistic alternative to the classic black and white, everyday watch.

Available at Amazon for $75.99

MVMT Charlie Watch - $125

MVMT Charlie Watch - $125
Image credit: MVMT

Looking for a more geometric option? This rectangular design from direct-to-consumer design brand MVMT, fits the bill. It comes complete with a polished stainless steel gold band and has a dial that’s as minimalist as it gets. 

Available at MVMT for $125

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Style

The Direct-to-Consumer Watch Brand Offering Exceptionally Crafted Watches at an Accessible Price

Style

Never Underestimate the Business Advantages of Dressing Well

Fashion

10 Tips for Picking the Perfect Business Suit