Home Workout: 6 Full-body Exercises That Will Build Strength and Burn Stubborn Fat
You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The lockdown has nearly got the whole world stuck indoors. The ongoing Covid-19 outbreak has made us witness things that we had never imagined. Looking at the way we are adapting and transforming it seems like it is still going to be a while before social distancing leaves our lexicon for good.
While restrictions on businesses may ease up soon, public spaces like gyms and parks are going do stay shuttered for months to come, so what’s a fitness fanatic left to do? How do you make sure you are staying fit and healthy during these difficult times?
No matter how the lockdown situation goes, don’t let your fitness goals go down the drain this year. Lack of access to workout equipment is simply no excuse to laze around and chill all day!
If you’re looking for a straightforward workout that’ll get the blood pumping, then we have got you covered. To make a perfect plan for you all, Entrepreneur India spoke to Esha Singh, Managing Director, Myprotein, who gave us a 101 guide for a full-body workout.
Every workout listed below has been designed to help you build strength and blast stubborn fat. Even better, it’s equipment free, so you can sweat it out wherever you are!
Bodyweight Squat
Why Do It?
"Squats target the thighs (mainly quadriceps and hamstrings) but are also great for building bigger stronger glutes and ab," said Esha Singh, Managing Director, Myprotein.
How To Do:
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outwards.
- Inhale and hinge at the hips and bend into the squat position, keeping your knees behind your toes, chest up, and back straight.
- Push back up through your heels and exhale, bracing abs throughout the movement.
Bodyweight Reverse Lunge
Why To Do?
"Reverse lunges are also great for the lower body – working mainly on hips, glutes, thighs, and even calves," said Singh.
How To Do?
- Standing upright with your hands on the ur hips, take a large step backward with one foot.
- Bend your legs so that your front leg is parallel to the floor and your back knee is just off the ground.
- Slowly straighten and repeat on the other leg.
Jump Squat
Why To Do?
"While jump squats work the same lower body muscles as regular bodyweight squats, they also increase your explosive power, improve upper body and lower back strength, and burn calories faster," said Singh.
How To Do?
- Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, toes slightly pointed outwards.
- Inhale and hinge at the hips and bend into the squat position, keeping your knees behind your toes, chest up, and back straight.
- Push back up through your heels and as you do, jump up, using your arms to propel you upwards.
- Land as softly as you can and then repeat.
Press-Up
Why To Do?
"Press-ups, also called push-ups, really work on your upper body strength. The muscles they work are your triceps, pectorals, shoulders, lower back and abs," said Singh.
How To DO?
- Lying on your front, place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and push up onto your toes.
- Keep your body straight by engaging your core muscles and then push up until your arms are straight, keeping your elbows reasonably close to your body.
- Lower your back to the starting position and repeat.
- If you can’t manage a full press-up, take it down a notch. Try doing them on your knees instead of your feet.
Tricep Dip
Why To Do?
"These dips mainly work on the triceps, though they’re great for the shoulders and chest as well," explains Singh.
How To Do?
- Position your hands behind you, shoulder-width apart, on the edge of a stable bench or chair when sitting.
- Straighten your arms, with a slight bend at the elbows (to take the pressure off your joints), and then lower your body off the chair and towards the ground to a 90-degree angle.
- Press back up to finish the move and then repeat.
Plank Hold
Why To Do?
"Planks are a surprising effective exercise as they are ideal for the ab muscles and engage all the major core muscle groups of the body," said Singh.
How To Do?
- Face down on the floor, plant your hands directly under your shoulders, like you’re at the top of a push up.
- Squeeze your glutes and abs to stabilise your body and keep your back straight.
- Hold this pose for as long as you can without compromising your form (don’t let that bum dip!).