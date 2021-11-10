Codevidhya Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding

November 10, 2021 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Codevidhya, an edtech company, has raised its first round of seed funding from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), Digital Futurists Angels Network and angel Vinay Choudhary.

Codevidhya aims at creating next-gen prodigies. It provides a fun-filled platform for young coders to ace the skill of coding. They parallelly work to nurture skill development like creative thinking, critical thinking, problem-solving ability, etc.

The funds will be used to expand the organization in other countries, to introduce new courses in the curriculum for skill development, enhance technology and product team, said a statement. As of now, Codevidhya has grown its roots in the UAE, the US, the UK, Canada, and many more.

With a family of over 35,000 students and 100-plus schools, Codevidhya aims to grow its student and trainers community with the best of courses and curriculum.

Speaking on the achievement, Shivram Choudhary, founder and CEO, Codevidhya, said, “We mentor young learners to thrive in this new world with an education that equips them with future skills and raises awareness to become the architects of their own lives. Codevidhya has seen significant growth month-on-month since its launch. It currently generates over 70 per cent of its revenue from international customers. The brand is further looking to add 100,000 new students to its platform within a year. The funding received will only add to furthering our dream of developing a fast learning and culturing ecosystem for the students.”

A spokesperson for RVCF, the lead investor of the round, said, “Codevidhya is the catalyst to bring about a transformational change in the learning landscape and the platform has a long way to go. With the funding, we are hopeful that the brand will further its expansion and will revamp the global learning landscape.”