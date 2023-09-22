10 Discounted (and Free!) Tech, Finance, and Marketing Solutions for Small Businesses The big businesses on our Champions of Small Business list are making their services accessible to small businesses at complimentary or discounted rates.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Key Takeaways

  • The 2023 Champions of Small Business is our first-annual list of big businesses that are helping entrepreneurs with grants, accelerators, and free resources.
  • Below find companies that are offering tech solutions, shipping discounts, and marketing assistance to small business owners.

American Express

Program: American Express Shop Small

The Shop Small Resource Hub gives business owners access to complimentary marketing supplies and resources, while the Amex Business Savings Suite provides technology and shipping solutions for small businesses. U.S. consumers can also use the Shop Small Map to find independent retailers across the nation that accept American Express.

Apple

Program: App Store Small Business Program

Developers and small business owners who made less than $1 million in proceeds the prior year qualify for this program, which offers a reduced commission rate of 15% on paid apps and in-app purchases so small business owners can invest more resources elsewhere.

Dell

Program: Dell for Startups

This program provides support and resources to small businesses that use Dell's technology, including expertise from technology advisors and scalable solutions. The Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network (DWEN) connects women entrepreneurs with the latest technology, access to funding resources, and best practices from a global network of members.

HubSpot

Program: HubSpot for Startups

Startups can apply to receive 30% to 90% off HubSpot's software to help them increase leads, accelerate sales, and streamline their customer service. From email marketing to sales to fundraising, startups receive master classes, templates, and toolkits to help them grow faster. They also receive discounts and perks from companies like AWS, Stripe, Segment, and more.

JPMorgan Chase

Program: Special Purpose Credit Program

As part of a $30 billion commitment to racial equity, this program was launched in 2022 to improve access to credit for small business owners in historically underserved areas across the U.S. Customers do not need to do anything special to qualify. If the business is located in an eligible area, then the application will be evaluated under the program.

LinkedIn

Program: LinkedIn for Small Business

This page connects small business owners with tips, news, and features to make their LinkedIn presence more impactful. They can become designated "service providers" so potential clients can find them. They can also find other LinkedIn resources like marketing, talent, and sales solutions.

Mastercard

Program: Mastercard Small Business Resources

Mastercard has partnered with Adobe, McAfee, Stride, and Uber to bring U.S. small businesses benefits that assist with daily operations, transactions, and online security infrastructure. It also offers complimentary services like an analysis by Digital Doors Diagnostic of your company's "digital health" in the context of industry standards.

Meta

Program: Meta Small Business

Small business owners can use free Meta tools to find and connect with their customers on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. They can also learn about data-proven tactics for improving their advertising results and get creative inspiration and tips about advertisements and digital presence that speak to customers.

Microsoft

Program: Microsoft for Startups

This platform helps startups grow by providing them with free access to Microsoft tools and resources, as well as mentorship and fundraising guidance. The "Founders Hub" offers access to expert advice, AI services, and other technology, and businesses don't need to have secured any funding to sign up.

Zendesk

Program: Zendesk for Startups

Zendesk provides customer service, engagement, and sales CRM solutions, and qualifying early-stage startups get their services free for six months. To qualify, applicants need to have raised some outside funding and have fewer than 50 employees.

16 Accelerators Designed to Fast-Track Small Business Founder Success

13 Grant Programs Being Offered by Big Businesses

11 Free Courses and Learning Resources for Small Business Owners
