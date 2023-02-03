Many people dream of having passive income through Airbnb. By following these automation tips, you can make that dream a reality.

Automating your Airbnb listing means being hands-free with the business. And this is the first step towards the location freedom you've always wanted. Location freedom is having the ability to go anywhere in the world and still earn money despite not being physically present. So when it comes to managing your Airbnb, how do you automate the process, and what strategies do you need to implement?

Ask any Airbnb host about their goals in the business, and you'll probably get a standard answer in return, "We all want passive income and location freedom." And who wouldn't want to continue earning money wherever they are, right?

However, operating an Airbnb business is like any other full-time job — you'll feel excitement and exhaustion during your run. But there's a bunch of smart hosts who know how to manage their Airbnbs, remove the stress from the equation, and continue enjoying the fruits of their labor. You can be one of them. You can use their strategies and automate these three essential things in your Airbnb listing so you can work ON your business and not in it.

1. Cleaning

This is probably the most important aspect of running a short-term rental business. However, as vital as it is, you also shouldn't try to save money by cleaning your property. If your goal is to be truly independent with your business, you need to automate it.

For this, you can hire a professional cleaning company, or you can hire people you know. And there should be a system for your crew because for your business to be truly automated, it needs a process to follow. For example, your crew needs to be there right after the guests leave at a specific time window (for example, from 10 AM to 3 PM).

When you put this on autopilot, your team will automatically pick up where the guests left off, clean during the window, and you don't have to clean the place yourself.

2. Maintenance

The next thing you need to automate is maintenance. Hiring a maintenance person will ensure that anything broken will be fixed as soon as possible. This person ideally will work on call, and you should let them know that you have a window and that if there's ever any handy work that needs to be done, they should do it during that window.

As for the compensation, it is recommended you pay both your maintenance person and cleaners on a case-by-case or per-project basis.

3. Communications

And last but not least, the communications.

This part of the operations is vital because it will make sure that you're streamlining the tasks needed to be done and that you're not doing all the work yourself. For this, you can use Slack, a communication platform that's easier to manage.

With proper communication, you must add the owner, the cleaners, the maintenance person and everyone involved in maintaining that property. For example, you can ask your cleaning crew to post pictures of the property after each cleaning. They can also visually inspect the property to see if anything's missing or needs repairs.

If there is, you can then tag your maintenance person so they can come over and handle it during the cleaning window. This will make everything easier for you.

We recommend you do the communications for the first three properties you launch so you can experience it first-hand. Plus, it's also difficult to delegate communication when you haven't done it and don't understand it yourself.

The most important thing to remember during these operations is that you don't do the cleaning or the maintenance yourself. Delegate those things or hire somebody else. This way, you'll be able to start working on the business and not in the business.

Passive income through Airbnb short-term rentals

As you know, Airbnb is a home-sharing platform where you can list your property so that guests worldwide can book your place for a brief time. But this is more than just a place made for visitors who like comfortable stays. It's also a good business venture for people looking for passive income.

So if you own a property, you can launch your listing and use the automation strategies we just shared with you. If you're a newbie just looking around for tips for getting your Airbnb business started, then you tuck these tricks away for future use.

