Free Event: Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety Explore the psychological barriers that create fear around pitching and learn techniques to navigate and overcome them.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Eric McCandless | Getty Images

Join us for an empowering session on Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety. Delving deep into the psychology of pitch-related fears, this webinar will illuminate the common barriers that entrepreneurs face when stepping into the spotlight.

Whether you're a seasoned business owner or just starting your entrepreneurial journey, the pressure of capturing investors' attention can be daunting. Through this engaging session, we'll unravel the roots of your anxieties and introduce effective techniques to manage and conquer them, ensuring you present with confidence and clarity every time.

Key Takeaways:

  • Understand the underlying psychological triggers of pitch-related anxieties.
  • Discover actionable strategies to harness nervous energy and transform it into persuasive power.
  • Learn the art of crafting a compelling narrative irrespective of external pressures.
  • Equip yourself with proven relaxation and preparation techniques to maintain pitch poise.
  • Boost your confidence and turn every pitch opportunity into a potential success story!

Our free office hour with Terry Rice, Overcoming Investor Pitch Anxiety, takes place on Wednesday, September 27, at 2 P.M. EST / 11 A.M PST. Secure your spot here.
