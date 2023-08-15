On this episode of "Get a Real Job," former stuntman Kevin Cassidy discusses his second act as an owner of Ninja Nation.

Ever get your ass kicked by a superhero? Kevin Cassidy has — multiple times.

Cassidy is a legendary stuntman whose rough-and-tumble work can be seen in Black Panther, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Captain America: Civil War and many, many other flicks.

After 18 years in the movie biz, Cassidy traded crashing through plate glass windows for another potentially bruising line of work: running his own business. Specifically, he owns and operates a Ninja Nation obstacle course arena for kids and adults in Huntersville, North Carolina. Listen in to hear his incredible career journey, the fulfillment he's found in running a business that gets kids' faces out of digital devices, and find out if it actually hurts to get hit by a speeding car in a movie. (Spoiler alert: it does.)

