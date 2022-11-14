Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is the show where contestants get into an elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their business to a video camera. Our board of investors is watching, and if they like what they hear they open the doors, and the entrepreneur steps into the boardroom to try to seal the deal. If they don't like what they hear, the entrepreneur gets sent back down.

In this ongoing article series, we're celebrating the who walked into the boardroom and came out with a win and sharing their tips for pitching .

Who are you and what is your business?

My name is Archie Clay III. I'm the co-founder and CEO of the luxury hat and accessories company WEAR BRIMS. We are disrupting this mature industry and reimagining how luxury feels inside and out. I walked out of Elevator Pitch with a deal with Nicole Walters, CEO of Inherit Learning Company, who is going to be my advisor and mentor.

How did you prepare for the show?

The preparation for this show really focused on just being confident and doing my best. I practiced every single day with family, friends and my team, but most importantly I put everything in the hands of God! He truly prepared me for this amazing opportunity.

What did you think was going to happen? What was different from your expectations?

I honestly thought I was going to kill my pitch because of my preparation, but that didn't go as planned. But as I stated, God had my back and allowed me to make it to the next level and get a deal.

Your pitch won over investors, and they voted to open the elevator doors. Why do you think they let you in?

I honestly think they opened the doors because they saw my passion, perseverance and hustle to be the best. And they saw that even when I messed up my pitch, I didn't stop and continued to push forward.

How did the negotiations go? Would you do anything differently?

I think the negotiations went well. I think that I could have been a little more aggressive, but I do believe that the deal I got was what God provided for me.

What do you plan to do with your investment?

I plan to utilize the investment to help us create a better strategy around our marketing and influencer strategy for 2023 and beyond.

What did it mean to you to get in the doors and walk out with a win?

Man, the feeling was amazing. The fact that I completely messed up my pitch and still was able to recover then walk through those doors and still get a deal? Simply amazing.

What is your advice for anyone thinking of applying to be on a future episode?

Do it. Don't be afraid to step out on faith and show the world what you've built. This was an amazing experience, and I'm super glad that I did it.

