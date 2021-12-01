This Is the No. 1 Mistake You Can Make When Pitching Investors

This week’s episode of Elevator Pitch features pitches from minority founders in the finance, beauty, cannabis and beverage industries. Some of the founders have years of experience with starting ventures and raising funds, while others are pitching in front of cameras for the first time. Regardless of their previous experience, every person in our elevator has to stare down the ticking clock and battle their nerves to deliver a succinct and compelling 60-second pitch.

What happens if they stumble over a rehearsed sentence or lose their train of thought? Will they be able to get back on track and impress our investors — serial entrepreneur Dre London, angel investor Kim Perell and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph — or will they completely fall apart under the pressure? Watch the full episode to see who manages to pass the first stress test and get into the investment room.

Stream this and all past episodes at Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Related: These Founders Started Their Company With a $300 Investment. They’ve Now Done $1 Million in Profits.

Season 7 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm* and T-Mobile for Business. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

*State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is not involved with the judging or prize distribution of this contest hosted by Entrepreneur