On this episode of the "Post-Pitch Podcast," David Fleming explains the development of his health product, and how he created a pitch that blew investors' minds.

David Fleming was plagued with migraines throughout his childhood, which significantly impacted his ability to attend school and have a normal social life. Frustrated with the lack of help he found from taking various medicines, he got to work on his own product called Releevum, a device that administers suboccipital release therapy, which is a technique frequently used by chiropractors and massage therapists.

Using Releevum led to a notable improvement in David's academic performance, including his acceptance to Yale University and two intense appearances on "American Ninja Warrior" and now he wants to bring it to the masses to help others. After pitching his business on Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch, he is one step closer to his goal, having secured a $10,000 prize made possible by Amazon Business.

Following his successful ride in the Entrepreneur Elevator, David sat down to speak with the Post-Pitch Podcast about the genesis, development and growth of his product, hitting on several topics including:

Running a successful crowdfunding campaign: Reelevum conducted a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, raising over $25,000 from 200 backers through pre-orders for the product.

Growing a startup: The immediate next steps for Reelevum involve securing additional investments for tooling, manufacturing, and clinical trials to further develop and bring the product to market.

Forming strategic partnerships: How David is conducting outreach to partners who can provide not only financial support but also contribute to the overall success and growth of Reelevum.

Developing a robust social media presence: Reelevum can be found on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, under the handle @releevum.

The power of a mission statement: David's overarching goal with Releevum is to make a positive difference in people's lives by offering a solution for migraine relief and prevention. The clarity and focus of the mission have been key to his fundraising and development efforts.

Listen in the the conversation here:

