Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some older audiences may hesitate to recognize the utility of marketing using newer platforms. While other sites like Facebook have been around longer and have proven their ability to reach widespread audiences, TikTok may seem, at first glance, like it's only used for dancing or cat videos. While there certainly are many instances of that type of content, these apps also present an opportunity for real estate entrepreneurs to showcase their listings and properties.

TikTok and other apps like Instagram offer an opportunity for your business to build a brand identity. Building a brand is important for potential renters to trust the quality of your listings based on interactions with other pieces of content you've delivered — bonus points if your posts follow existing trends or get a chuckle from your audience.

Also, comment sections offer people an opportunity to share their experience with your business or communicate directly with you or your property managers. Real estate can be a business that is heavily dependent on reviews and the experience of previous renters or buyers within the neighborhood or complex. Comments can offer a route of easy communication between past, current and future tenants with both you and other renters or buyers.

Related: How to Integrate TikTok Into Your Video Marketing Strategy

TikTok strategies

TikTok, an app that started its exponential rise during the pandemic, is known for its dominant place in Gen Z humor, its proliferation of the renegade dance number and micro-trends that can last anywhere from hours to weeks to years.

However, TikTok can also give increased visibility to your real estate business. TikTok is used predominantly by younger audiences, with 68.8% of users falling below the age of 34 according to Statista. If you are a landlord who is looking for new tenants to rent your properties, TikTok real estate content can be an invaluable tool to gain more eyes on your units since this age group is more likely to rent than any other age demographic.

Don't fret about your properties reaching beyond your target audience — TikTok uses location services to show users videos that are popular in their area. By this token, renters in your area who have viewed or interacted with other relevant real estate content are more likely to see your post than users who are not in your area or who are not interested in renting a property.

Be sure that your videos are short (less than 10 minutes) and showcase the best parts of your property. Does your unit boast stunning views or a short commute to popular shops and restaurants? Tell viewers any aspects that would be a positive to the audience you want to attract. TikTok marketing will be most viewable to Gen Z and millennial renters, so location and amenities like pools and gyms may be things to highlight in your post.

Related: How Brands Are Capitalizing TikTok to Win New Audiences

Trends

Engagement on TikTok is a great way to get on the For You Page (FYP), the scrollable "home page" where users can see posts from a range of creators, not just those they follow already. The FYP is where much of your new interest will come from.

Users' FYPs push trending audio, users and posts that have active likes, comments or shares. One way to get users to interact with your post is to follow popular sounds or jokes that are big at the time.

Hashtags can also help users find your business. Caption your videos with relevant hashtags that include your location and property type. For example, if you specialize in Tampa apartments, hashtag your video with "#TampaApartments" and "#TampaRealEstate." If your apartment is in a particular part of town, be sure to include the neighborhood either in a hashtag or simply by mentioning it in your caption.

Ideas for TikTok content

While this information is helpful, without prior knowledge of TikTok trends, it may be hard to adhere to trending content.

Trends are not the only way to garner interest in your property. Whether you're looking for renters or buyers, simply showcasing your property with walkthrough videos or a series of photos can be enough for people to see themselves in your unit. What makes your property stand out? What would a potential renter/buyer want to see from their new home? Ask yourself these questions when figuring out what parts of your property to show online.

A video walkthrough showcasing amenities and attractive aspects of your property paired with a quality voiceover can be a great way to get new eyes on your listings. TikTok also offers you the option to upload a carousel of photos if you're not ready to experiment with videos yet.

Related: Want to Blow Up on TikTok? Follow These 12 Rules for Business Success.

Social media is not confined to TikTok — experiment with Instagram or Facebook as well if you're looking for new ways to market your listings. Instagram real estate marketing, especially, can offer a fantastic outlet.

TikTok for real estate is unique because of its relative ease in "going viral" compared to other platforms. Other popular social media apps, like Instagram, make it difficult for users who do not already follow you to see your posts. TikTok's FYP feature makes it much easier for potential renters in your area to see your listings without already following you, making your reach much larger.