Invest in Your Drone-Powered Business with a 62 Percent Discount on This Dual Quadcopter Bundle

This Ninja Dragon drone kit features two quadcopters, each equipped with a 4K front-facing camera and a 720p bottom camera.

Once the purview of military operations, drones are making a niche for themselves in commercial and hobbyist markets, with an estimated market size between US$13.5 billion and $22.5 billion. As such, media agencies can easily invest in drones to produce high-quality photos for stock and event use. Similarly, solo entrepreneurs can utilize their own equipment to launch drone-powered businesses involving home and crop inspection.

But before you dive into its commercial uses, you might want to familiarize yourself with drone operation, and Ninja Dragon offers a host of affordable quadcopters designed for users entering the practice. For example, you can get two camera-equipped Ninja Dragon drones for $149.99, down from $398.

This bundle has two drones, each armed with a 4K front camera and a 720p bottom camera. The former, the Alpha Z PRO, features an understated black finish, while the Silver Fox carries a sleek silver colorway. They're both powered by 3.7V LiPo batteries offering up to nine minutes of flight time, and they can be fully recharged within 70 minutes.

The Alpha Z PRO and Silver Fox offer four channels: ascend and descend, forward and backward, left and right, and a 360-degree roll. They contain six-axis gyroscopes to stay steady while in flight, and you can also activate altitude holding for still shots from above. Both quadcopters can send you real-time images via the accompanying mobile app, allowing you to get a bird's-eye view before recording.

However, what truly sets the Silver Fox apart is its gesture controls, allowing you to use palm and two-finger commands to snap pictures and capture video. Besides that, both drones offer nearly identical specs, making them easy to use interchangeably when working on a project in the field.

Once you've wrapped up your shoot, activate the one-key automatic return to hail your Alpha Z PRO or Silver Fox back. The drones can be folded to save space, and the kit comes with protection covers for safe storage and a screwdriver to perform emergency repairs.

Whether you're launching an event photography service or simply looking for a fun hobby, then drones might be worth a look. For a limited time, you can purchase the Alpha Z PRO and Flying Fox quadcopters for $149.99 or 62 percent off.

