Live Q&A: The Inspiring Host of the 'Never Settle Show' Will Get You Fired Up

Mario Armstrong, the award-winning producer and host of EntrepreneurTV's show 'Never Settle,' is ready to answer your toughest questions about entrepreneurial life.

By Entrepreneur Staff

If you are an entrepreneur looking for a healthy mix of inspiration and practical advice to propel your personal and professional goals forward, Mario Armstrong's Never Settle Show needs to be on your must-watch list. On every episode, the Emmy Award-winning show combines how-to tactics and insightful interviews that entertain and inform.

And next week, the show's high-energy host Mario Armstrong will be answering your questions live. From marketing to mental health, Mario knows the struggles that all entrepreneurs face and has powerful advice that has helped thousands get over hurdles big and small. Got a pressing question about your biz or work-life balance? Ask Mario anything!

Where can I watch?

Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter

You can watch on your phone, tablet, or computer.

What time does it start?

Time: Tuesday, 2/28 at 2:00p ET

Why should I watch?

Mario Armstrong's signature blend of humor, empathy and quick thinking could be the thing you need to get over that problem that has you blocked. Mario has been a pillar in the entrepreneurial and tech community for decades and wants to use the experiences and information he's amassed over the years to help entrepreneurs like you achieve success.

Never Settle has been recognized with an Emmy Award win for "Best Interactivity", an Emmy Award nomination for "Best Program Host", a Digiday Publishing Award nomination for "Best Use of Facebook Live," a Webby Honoree Award for "Social: Experimental & Innovation", and an award for "Best Live Show" from the International Academy of Web Television Awards.

About EntrepreneurTV

EntrepreneurTV's original programming is built to inspire, inform and fire up the minds of people like you who are on a mission to launch and grow their dream businesses. Watch new docu-series and insightful interviews streaming now on Entrepreneur, Galaxy TV, FreeCast, and Plex.
