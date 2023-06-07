Check out this preview of season nine of our hit show "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch." Big ideas and big money are on the line!

Season nine of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch kicks off on June 14, and it's our biggest season yet. World-changing ideas meet life-changing money on every episode — you won't want to miss a second of the high-stakes drama!

And speaking of seconds, here's a quick refresher on the rules of our show:

Contestants step inside the elevator and have just 60 seconds to pitch their company to a camera. Our board of investors is watching the pitch on a monitor, and if they like what they hear, the elevator opens and the entrepreneur steps inside the boardroom to get grilled, negotiate and (hopefully) shake hands on a big investment deal. If the investors don't like what they hear? The elevator is sent back down to the ground floor. Game over.

For season nine, we've selected an incredible array of big-thinking entrepreneurs who want to change the world — and make a lot of money in the process. The only thing standing between them and their dreams is the dreaded elevator countdown clock. Who will seize the moment, and who will choke? You never know until those doors close and the timer begins.

Season Nine Board of Investors

Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, master of scaling

Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co, marketing expert

CeeLo Green, Grammy Award-winning musician/producer and investor

Jonathan Hung, angel investor and managing partner of Entrepreneur Venture Fund

How to Watch

Season 9 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is presented by Amazon Business with support from State Farm. New episodes stream Wednesdays on Entrepreneur.com.