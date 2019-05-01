Start a Side Hustle With Help From These Courses

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Relying solely on your 9-to-5 is becoming more of an anomaly every day. In 2018, a survey showed that nearly 4 in 10 Americans earns cash from a side gig — to the tune of an extra $8,000 (on average) per year.

Those side-gig numbers show no sign of slowing down. Employers' growing reliance on remote workers, plus increasing options for flexible hours at traditional workplaces, make side gigs a good horse to bet on.

If you're already busy working your way up the ladder at your current gig (or building your own dream empire), you might not have time for side gig trial-and-error. A set of guided courses, like the ones in The Complete Start A Side Business Bundle, can help you quickly forge a successful path. Who knows — your side gig may grow into a full-time gig.

Drop Shipping

Importing and drop shipping are demystified in this bundle's classes. You'll learn how to order in bulk from China, set up your own Wordpress site, and sell your imports for a profit. The classes also cover marketing for your drop shipping business: you'll discover how to build email lists that pay off and become fluent in Facebook marketing strategies.

Private Label Products

If you've got your own private label product that's begging for an audience, The Ultimate Guide to Selling Private Label Products will show you how to market and sell your wares to the masses. You'll go beyond Amazon and eBay stores to build a private empire. Common beginner mistakes, keyword research for your brand and increasing conversions are all covered, too.

Freelancing

Freelancing is a great starting point for side hustlers. The Freelance Client Mastery course shows you how to create an awesome profile on UpWork, one of the world's top resources for freelance gigs. You'll also learn how to get quick side jobs on Fiverr, an online marketplace for smaller jobs.

Online Courses

Are you already a master in your current industry? Put your know-how to work by helping others with your own online course. The Ultimate Online Course Creation Blueprint shows you how to film your lectures once and get paid every time someone signs up for your class.

With The Complete Start A Side Business Bundle, explore all of your side gig options now for $29 (98 percent off).