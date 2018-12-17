Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

In this digital day and age, where kids practically come out of the womb knowing how to use the internet, you might be surprised to learn that 46 percent of small businesses in the U.S. don't have a website, according to a survey from the B2B research group Clutch.co. Of those site-less respondents, 10 percent cited a lack of technical knowledge as their main reason to stay logged off, as it were, and 30 perent blamed the cost of setting up and maintaining a site.

Both are valid excuses, to be sure. But the fact of the matter remains: small businesses that refuse to establish a web presence are "[ignoring] the fact that most Americans are on the web, looking them up," to quote Rehan Fernando, CEO of the web design agency EIGHT25MEDIA.

"Studies have shown that over 70 percent to 80 percent of people will research a company on the web before making a purchase decision, usually by visiting its website," Fernando told Clutch upon the release of its survey. "Even having a one-page website can establish credibility. It shows that the business is actually real and has taken the time to put out a presentation." (Not only that but a solid website has the ability to grow brand awareness and increase sales, too.)

If you're intimidated by coding or unable to afford popular platforms like Squarespace and Wix, fear not: A stunning, user-friendly site is still in your cards with a subscription to Simvoly, an affordable website building and hosting tool that just went on sale in the Entrepreneur Store.

Featuring a straightforward drag and drop builder, Simboly can be used to create fast-loading and lightweight pages in mere minutes, including online stores with up to five products. Custom JavaScript, HTML, and CSS can be added to your pages at any point to further personalize your site.

Once you've settled on a design, you can start blogging, creating pop-ups, building forms, adding funnels, and then AB testing those funnels to optimize your conversions. Later on, you'll be able to analyze your numbers with Simvoly's built-in web analytics tool to see how your site has been performing and growing.

A subscription to Simvoly comes with fast hosting from Amazon and up to 10GB of bandwidth, and for a limited time, you can sign up for: