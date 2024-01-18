This Creator Scaled His Business to $600K in Just 18 Months - Here's His 3 Step Process for You to Follow Build your revenue and online impact from the comfort of your own home

By Terry Rice

Ampersand Studios

Jay Clouse is the founder of Creator Science, a media company that helps people become professional creators.

With more than 50,000 newsletter subscribers, 2 million podcast downloads, and a growing YouTube channel, Creator Science is a leading voice in the creator economy.

Jay broke down three levers that helped his business earn more than $565,000 last year.

I've shared these levers below, in his own words. And if you want to catch up with him live, be sure to attend his session at HeyCreator, a free online summit for digital content creators.

1. Choose a word or idea to become associated with

Your brand as a creator matters now more than ever. I don't necessarily mean the name of your company (though it helps). I'm talking about your reputation and what you're known for.

You need your work to be associated with a specific idea.

Here are a few of my favorite examples:

  • James Clear: Habits
  • Brené Brown: Vulnerability
  • Codie Sanchez: Boring businesses

When you are associated with a specific word, phrase, or idea, that connection spreads. Cued recall starts doing its thing and when that idea is brought up, so is your work.

As it spreads, it gets stronger.

That association is what builds the audience – and a very targeted audience at that.

2. Publishing every single day

Publishing content related to that word or idea is the real work of a creator. First, you publish content on social media that provides value and allows new audiences to discover you. I call these platforms (social media, YouTube) discovery platforms.

By showing up there every day, you earn the opportunity to invite people to your own distribution platform. I call these platforms (email, podcasting, SMS, communities) relationship platforms.

The more people you attract to your relationship platforms, the bigger your owned system of distribution becomes. I publish new content to my newsletter and podcast at least once per week.

This system of attracting new viewers and converting them to subscribers is the foundation of my business.

3. Offer a Signature Product

The audience you build through publishing (especially through your relationship platforms) creates the opportunity to provide a paid product or service. Most creators really only need one great offering, which I call a Signature Product.

This product should promise (and deliver) a specific outcome that members of your audience want to achieve.

As more customers achieve that outcome, share their stories so that future customers have the confidence that you can deliver the same outcome to them too.

With a great Signature Product in place, you just need to stay the course: publish on discovery platforms, invite people into your relationship platforms, and show that you can deliver the outcomes they want.

What's next?

Ready to learn more from Jay? You can discover more practical information from him and several other recognized experts – including Entrepreneur Media's VP of Social Media, Sana Ali – at the HeyCreator summit.

Plus, as a registered attendee, you'll gain access to exclusive discounts on premium offers from Entrepreneur media.
Terry Rice

Entrepreneur Staff

Business Development Expert-in-Residence

Terry Rice is the Business Development Expert-in-Residence at Entrepreneur and host of the podcast Launch Your Business, which provides emerging entrepreneurs with the critical guidance needed to start a business. As the founder of Terry Rice Consulting he helps entrepreneurs make more money, save time and avoid burnout. He writes a newsletter about how to build your business and personal brand in just 5 minutes per week and created a revenue optimization checklist to help you multiply your income potential. 

