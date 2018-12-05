Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

This Entrepreneur Betrayed His Family's Legacy, and Now His Barefoot Shoe Business Makes Millions (Podcast)

Galahad Clark is the co-founder of VIVOBAREFOOT, which he says is better for your foot.

By
VIVOBAREFOOT

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Employee Experience & Recruiting

78% of Employers Are Using Remote Work Tools to Spy on You. Here's a More Effective (and Ethical) Approach to Tracking Employee Productivity.

Mark Banfield

Business News

TikTok Is Now Banned On All U.S. House of Representatives-Issued Devices, Effective Immediately

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Leadership

19 Best Skills To Put on a Resume That Employers Will Love

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More