This Top-Rated Software Simplifies Writing Business Plans
And it's on sale for less than $30.
A drone food delivery service. A bespoke beeswax candle shop. A grooming salon for Instagram-famous rescue dogs. Whatever it is, you've got an idea for a business—and an ingenious one at that. But how in the world do you go about getting it off the ground?
Enter: Bizplan Premium.
Bizplan is a step-by-step business builder that functions as your digital personal assistant. Featuring drag-and-drop templates with threaded comments sections for team-wide collaboration as well as self-paced progress tracking, the software breaks down different projects into digestible tasks. It includes a variety of tools to help you keep your finances in check, too, including team salary forecasts and options to import data from places like Xero and QuickBooks. Once you've fully fleshed out your concept, you can use Bizplan to share it online with investors, stakeholders, and potential customers.
Bizplan makes setting up a business plan so easy, it's no wonder the program has received more than 2,000 upvotes on Product Hunt.
Entrepreneur readers can score it for just $29.40 with promo code 'CMSAVE40'. Don't dawdle, though, as this deal won't be around for long.
