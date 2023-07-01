Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're an entrepreneur hoping to get away this summer alongside 49% of your fellow Americans, according to Forbes, chances are you'll still have to be on the clock at some point during your journeys. If you want to make sure you're always just a phone call away, you need to ensure your devices can be conveniently powered up when you're on the go.

The InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable can help charge your gadgets at home and away, allowing you to rely on fewer cords and ditch that unsightly tangled-up mess. And during our version of Prime Day, you can score major savings and get this multi-tasking cable for only $19.97 (reg. $39) and free shipping with no coupon code required. But you'll have to act fast. This deal only lasts through July 14.

No matter where your summer travels take you, the InCharge X Max 6-in-1 Charging Cable can keep your devices powered up anywhere. It's not only conveniently equipped with six different charging capabilities — USB to Lightning, USB to USB-C, USB to Micro-USB, USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to Lightning, and USB-C to Micro-USB — it also has five feet of mobility, so you don't have to stay tethered to an electrical outlet.

Aside from those convenient factors, this multi-tasking charger can also get your devices powered up ultra-fast. For example, an iPhone can use ultra-fast charging up to 18W. Need to transfer data? That's easier, too, as it offers up to 480Mbps of transfer speed and power transfer support. And its tough design, constructed from aramid fiber and braided copper wires, ensures this cord won't fray and break easily like many on the market.

Stay connected with the InCharge X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, now on sale for $19.97 (reg. $39) with free shipping and no coupon code required, through July 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT during our version of Prime Day.

