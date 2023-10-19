Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Autumn is underway and it's honestly a better time than ever to get on your holiday shopping. For busy professionals, you know that running up to the holiday break can be incredibly busy and hectic. Whether you're shopping for a co-worker, a family member, or a friend, you can't go wrong with an educational, and possibly game-changing, gift. Check out this deal on a Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription, which is only $149.97 (reg. $599) through October 23.

Babbel's platform features 14 different languages, which the receiver of this gift can study for the rest of their lives. The lessons are broken into simple, digestible ten-to-fifteen-minute chunks so they can fit them between meetings, classes, or on the train ride in the morning.

Everything about Babbel is geared towards optimization with personalized review sessions and a focus on communication over all else. Learn conversational skills and learn how to discuss real-life topics like how to order at a restaurant or ask for directions when traveling abroad. Babbel also has its own speech-recognition technology to help you learn how to correctly pronounce words and develop an accurate accent.

Babbel makes a great gift because not only can it be life-changing, but it actually has been for so many people. It's used by over 10 million individuals and it has remarkable ratings of 4.4/5 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, each with hundreds of thousands of reviews.

Get this Babbel Language Learning lifetime subscription on sale for just $149.97 (reg. $599) until October 23 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.