The Best Software Solutions and Tech Providers in the Franchising Industry

The ever-evolving digitization of industry marches on at a relentless pace, and the franchising sector has become an eager participant. Whether you're a franchisor or a franchisee, custom solutions and platforms have become an integral part of the systems and processes landscape. From who use custom CRM platforms to optimize relationship management, to the franchisee with access to automated reporting and invoicing tools, the capabilities offered by software service providers are making our lives easier and more efficient.

Cloud-based architecture has elevated the capability of franchise networking systems, and mobile-apps are making franchisee-related service calls a breeze. This new level of functionality has become an integral part of the sales pitch for all franchise-related recruitment, as brands are eager to communicate their cutting edge advantages over the competition.

Related: 5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Entrepreneur has announced its annual Top Franchise Supplier rankings, a multi-faceted directory which includes the best of the best service providers in the industry. If you're a franchisor looking for enhanced capabilities for your systems, processes, and network architecture, a great place to start is this Top-10 list of software solutions and tech providers who've each earned a well-deserved spot on our 2022 list. Here's what each of these ranked companies had to say about themselves:

1. Hubspot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading growth platform. Since 2006, HubSpot has been on a mission to make the world more inbound. Today, over 60,500 total customers in more than 100 countries use HubSpot's award-winning software, services, and support to transform the way they attract, engage, and delight customers. Comprised of Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, and a powerful free CRM, HubSpot gives companies the tools they need to grow better.

2. serviceminder.io

Serviceminder is the platform for managing and operating home services brands. From tracking marketing efforts, delivering professional online proposals directly to clients, to lead capture, and much more. Serviceminder provides unique tools and integrations designed to make your brand stand out from competitors.

3. FranchiseSoft

FranchiseSoft is an all-in-one Saas-based software for franchisor and franchisee management. It features a robust CRM that can be used for franchise development, and can use it for managing relationships with their customers. The marketing module allows for marketing automation with emails and SMS. The franchisee management and support module ensure all communication and tasks are logged with your franchisees. In addition, the finance module ensures you can automate your financial reporting and invoicing. Other modules include a digital library and a field scheduling module with mobile app and much more. Contact us for a demo today! According to FranchiseSoft CEO and co-founder Jam Hashmi, their focus makes them a top industry supplier. "Our focus on high touch and high service is one of the key differentiators for FranchiseSoft," Hashmi says. "Our team takes a very personalized approach to training and onboarding our clients that makes it easy for them to learn and adopt the software into their franchise network."

How does that translate to superior client service? "To save a franchisor both time and money, FranchiseSoft has several modules that can automate processes for any department in a franchisor's organization. From franchise sales, onboarding, and training new franchisees - to tracking agreements, calculating royalties, and invoicing the franchisees for fees. Everything is seamlessly integrated in a clean and intuitive layout."

Related: Before Investing in Custom Software, Answer These 4 Questions

4. ClientTether

ClientTether is a CRM and lead response automation, sales automation, and online review management platform that was designed by franchisors and franchisees for other zors and zees. We combine a streamlined yet robust CRM that has been built with franchising hierarchical structures in mind with industry-leading engagement automation tools. As your leads come in, we literally make your phone ring to connect you with your leads. Our engagement tools also include text, email, call reminders, cross-team/third-party emails, and more. We also have a proposal/quote management tool, call portal resources, royalty reporting, and robust analytics.

5. FranConnect

FranConnect is the leading franchise management software provider. For nearly twenty years, the FranConnect platform has served as the sales, operations, and marketing backbone for more than 800 brands worldwide. Nine of the Franchise Times Top 10 Fastest Growing franchise businesses rely on FranConnect to drive growth, improve profitability, and streamline operational performance. FranConnect customers span all sizes, growth phases, and industries and they grow 44 percent faster on average than the broader franchising market. Backed by private-equity investor Serent Capital, FranConnect is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with global follow-the-sun operations.

6. Zoho

With 45-plus apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific software companies. Zoho is privately held and profitable, with more than 8,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in the U.S., India, Japan, China, Singapore, Mexico, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 50 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.

Related: 4 Franchise Tools Every Franchise Needs to Have on Its Radar

7. AXIS Integrated

Experts in data-driven franchise sales and marketing solutions, AXIS Integrated assists franchisors action their growth strategies with CRM, Marketing Automation, and E-Commerce while enabling franchisees to communicate with their leads and customers via email, direct mail and live calls. AXIS specializes in the consultation, implementation, and management of franchise lead nurturing services. AXIS created a brand around its modern and powerful franchise development solution; Intelligent Lead Nurturing. With timely, personal, and relevant communications, Intelligent Lead Nurturing will drive the highest possible volume of qualified applications for your franchise opportunity from the leads you've generated. Spend zero time on tire-kickers while your leads are warmed up automatically.

8. Salesforce

Salesforce is the global leader in customer relationship management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, and artificial intelligence—to connect to their customers in a whole new way.

9. Dispatch

Dispatch is a Boston-based enterprise software company whose mission is to help the home services industry meet the rising demands of the modern customer. Dispatch powers modern service by seamlessly connecting brands to an army of expert-on-demand local contractors, providing those contractors an intuitive platform to assign and manage jobs, and communicating service details automatically to the customer via their mobile device. Dispatch links the people, process, and data to create a modern service experience that delights customers, empowers contractors, and promotes a positive brand image for the enterprise.

10. FRM Solutions

At FRM Solutions, our name defines us. FRM is an acronym for Franchise Relationship Management. Because we place relationships at the center of everything we do, we put you first, so you can put your franchisees first, empowering them to serve your end-customers with excellence and pride. FRM is continually innovating to provide you with the newest and best-in-class tools, designed specifically for franchisors and customized precisely to your needs.